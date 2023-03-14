Outpouring of grief over Cebu journo’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Media practitioners and organizations mourned the death of a Cebuano journalist who lost her life in a tragic road accident in Negros Oriental.

CDN Digital reporter Pegeen Maisie Sararaña died due to severe head and spine injuries when an Isuzu ELF truck crashed onto the motorcycle she was riding in San Jose town.

The entire Inquirer.net, the umbrella group where CDN Digital belongs, is in deep sorrow with Pegeen’s untimely passing.

“Her death on March 13, 2023, was so tragic and so sad, befalling to one so young and so imbued with the zeal and vigor for journalism work,” Inquirer.net said in a statement.

The outlet is calling for justice for her untimely death.

“We also pray that her death will give inspiration and valuable lessons to her colleagues on the values of service, commitment, and professionalism,” it added.

Pegeen was in Negros Oriental to cover the developments on the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

READ: Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo killed in shooting attack; wife cries for justice

The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) also extended its condolences to Pegeen’s family and peers.

“She was known and loved by her friends in the media for her kindness and gentleness. Pegeen was quiet but was always willing to lend a hand,” NUJP wrote in a separate statement.

The group also commended the young reporter’s hardwork and talent in journalism.

Local media organizations here like the Cebu City Press Council (CCPC) and the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ) also joined in mourning Pegeen’s untimely passing.

“That young and talented journalist was not only an appreciated part of our team but also a dear friend we guided her every step as she found success in journalism early on and will miss having her at field reports too much now that she’s gone,” CFBJ said in a statement.

The CCPC also mourned the death of former UP College of Mass Communication dean and journalist Luis Teodoro.

“Circumstances of their death differed hugely, although the grief of those who knew and loved Luis Teodoro and Pejeen Sararana cannot differ much,” lawyer Pachico Seares, CCPC director, added.

On Sunday, March 12, the 24-year-old native from Carcar City, Cebu was on her way home, and heading to the Port in Sibulan when an overtaking elf truck crashed into the motorcycle she was riding.

