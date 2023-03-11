Barili temporarily bans swine trading as measure against ASF

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government unit (LGU) of Barili in Southwest Cebu is temporarily banning swine trading in Mantalongon Livestock Market starting March 16, 2023, the LGU’s information office announced on Friday, March 10.

The measure is implemented due to the confirmed African Swine Fever (ASF) case reported in Carcar City, a neighboring municipality,

“The Office of the Mayor also issued an order adopting the Executive Order No. 9, 9-B, and 9-C, series of 2023 issued by Gov. Gwen Garcia to prevent the entry of ASF in Barili,” the PIO said.

The Barili Agriculture Office, earlier, announced that the municipality is already conducting checkpoints in three entry points located in barangays Guiwanon, Dakit, and Mantalongon to ensure that no live hogs, pork, and pork-related products from areas with confirmed ASF cases can enter the municipality.

The checkpoints also serve as one measure to ensure that live hogs and products that enter Barili are with complete documents and certificates from concerned agencies.

“Kami sa LGU-Barili ug Municipal Agriculture Office mopahimangno nga magbinantayon ug mag-amping sa atong mga buhi nga baboy,” the post said.

