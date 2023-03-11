DVMF to Cebu City residents: Report death of pigs, suspected ASF cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) in Cebu City is urging residents here to immediately report to their office the deaths of pigs or any suspect cases of the of the African Swine Fever in their respective areas.

In an advisory released on Friday, March 10, DVMF also urged residents and travellers to refrain from bringing pork and pork-related products coming from other localities into the city.

At the same time, it asked the public to follow the biosecurity measures that were already set in place to prevent ASF from affecting the city’s hog industry. This is include the prohibition on feeding pigs with leftovers.

“Ang ASF virus makakatap pinaagi sa sinina ug natakboyang karne. Dali mokatap ang ang ASF nga makapatay sa mga baboy,” it said.

The Cebu City government through DVMF launched a massive awareness campaign following the discovery of the ASF virus in slaughtered pigs in Carcar City.

As of this writing, Cebu City remains ASF-free.

Meanwhile, DVMF continues to conduct blood collection and testing as part of its surveillance monitoring against ASF.

The Cebu City government will also continue to implement border control against live hogs and pork products that come from places with confirmed ASF cases.

