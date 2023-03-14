Sirius Star Pilipinas lineup bared

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 22 American ballers will make up the two squads of the Sirius Star Pilipinas for its upcoming Philippine Tour starting March 24 and onwards in various cities and towns in Visayas and Mindanao.

One of the organizers, veteran Cebuano coach Albert Alocillo of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers, revealed the official line-up of Sirius Star Pilipinas for one of its biggest tours to date.

The two teams are Sirius Star Marvels and the Sirius Star Wonders. They will play against top commercial teams in the host cities they will be visiting.

The team will be headed by Ball-Up Sporting founder and team captain Anthony Winningham, who has been with the team since the start of their tours several years back.

He is joined by Pape Gueye (Senegal), Nicholas Sambour (Williamston, New Jersey), Terrance Cosby (Miami, Florida), Harrison Rieger (Moorsetown, New Jersey), Jordan Spencer (Kansas City, Missouri), Hastem Alawad (Los Angeles, California), Leondre Townsen (Chicago, Illinois), Ugo Kamalu (Chicago, Illinois), Dyreke Johnson (Boston, Massachusetts), Paris Sterling Collins (San Antonio, Texas), Anthony Harper (Chicago, Illinois), Richy Managor (Nigeria), Jerry Long III (Kansas City, Missouri), Stephon Patrick (Brooklyn, New York), Todd Spotswood Jr. (Schenectady, New York), Jarell Cowell (Coram, New York), Dan Ricard (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Joshua Willis (Chicago, Illinois), Dahsan King (Manchester, Connecticut), Dajuan Allen (Dayton, Ohio), and Justin Norman (Sacramento, California).

These players are from collegiate, semi-pro, and D-League teams in the United States. They will arrive in Cebu on March 22.

They will tour six places around Visayas and Mindanao. Their first stop will be Baybay City, Davao Oriental on March 24, where Sirius Star Marvels and Sirius Star Wonders will square off in an exhibition match.

On March 25, they will head to Mati City, where the Sirius Star Marvels takes on the Mati City selection and the Sirius Star Wonders faces Junex Tuna Davao.

In April, they will visit Talibon, Bohol, Duero, Bohol, Mandaue City, and Carmen town, Cebu.

One of their biggest matches will be against Cebu’s star-studded Northball basketball team and social media sensation Mavz Phenom on April 8 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Part of the goal of the basketball tour is to promote in the US the tourist attractions in the places they will play at here in the country. At the same time, the players will also conduct basketball clinics to youngsters in the host towns and cities.

