Velez College grad tops 2022 Occupational Therapist Licensure Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A graduate from Velez College topped the list of passers of the December 2022 Occupational Therapist (OT) Licensure Examinations.

The Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) on Tuesday, December 6 released the full results of the December 2022 Physical and Occupational Therapist Licensure Examinations.

Lindy Zalan Jimenez Aviles from Velez College bested the 484 examinees who took the OT Licensure Examinations after garnering a rating of 83.60 percent.

At least five graduates from Cebu-based universities, including Aviles, made it to the Top 10 list of passers of the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examinations.

They are Angelica Gabiana Sanchez from Cebu Doctors University (2nd, 82.80 percent), Shannen Louise Navidad Villas from Velez College (7th, 82 percent), Dorothy Ramirez Dizon from Velez College (9th, 81.60 percent), and Earl Joshua Lao Go, also from Velez College (10th, 81.40 percent).

PRC said 241 of the 484 examinees passed the December 2022 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examinations. The tests were conducted in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Pampanga this month.

“The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examinations,” PRC added. Below is the complete list of the Top 10 passers for the December 2022 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examinations.

