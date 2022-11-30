20 Cebu-based graduates land in Top 10 of Nov. 2022 Nursing Licensure Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines– A total of 20 graduates from Cebu-based colleges and universities made it to the Top 10 of the November 2022 Nursing Licensure Exams in the Philippines.

Abigail Ramirez, a graduate of St. Paul University in Dumaguete, topped the licensure exams, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said.

The PRC released the results of the licensure exams on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The PRC also said that 18, 529 out of the 24, 903 of the exam takers passed.

Two graduates from the Cebu Normal University (CNU), Adrian Amil and Antonette Feliz Acaso Calimot, ranked third after garnering a rating of 89.60 percent.

Four other Cebu-based graduates got a rating of 89.40 percent, placing fourth in the Top 10. They are Dorcas Milcah Obiso Albores of CNU; Lizalyn Joy Angeles Julio of Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U); Kathleen Ry Flores Mina of CNU, and Shania Antipuesto Omega of University of Cebu (UC)-Banilad.

Two graduates from Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) also ranked fifth with a rating of 89.20 percent. They are Rochine Claire Vaño Cagasan and Maraiah Cabahug Santos.

Cayci Ronnette Cabillon Requiroso of CNU placed Top 7 with her rating of 88.80 percent.

Moreover, six other graduates from Cebu-based universities landed in the Top 8 with an average passing rate of 88.60 percent:

Merlyn Tumatub Ansali (Southwestern University) Phoebe Joy Menguito Dingcong (Cebu City Medical Center) Ryale Ellaine Barcenas Esmero (CNU) John Lloyd Dayanan Genelsa (CDU) Jann Louie Chua Hu Lamban (University of Cebu-Banilad) Karylle Nicole Veloso Teo (CDU)

Included in the Top 10 are Catherine Joy Solano Chua and Benz Jim Timbal Gragasin of CDU, Carmela Ysatan Bihag of the Cebu City Medical Center, and Kathleen Bucsit Labadan and Eloisa Mae Abarquez Rabanes, both from CNU. They garnered an average passing rate of 88.20 percent.

The exams were held in testing centers in Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga in November 2022.

