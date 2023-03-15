Cebuana chesser to compete in Malaysia tourney

MANILA— A promising chess player from Malabuyoc town in Cebu is set to fly to Malaysia to compete in the 3rd Mini Penang Chess Open 2023, which will be held on April 24 to 28, 2023, at the Methodist Boys School ACS Union in Penang.

Marian Calimbo, 20 years old, one of the top players of the Cebu Niños (formerly Cebu Machers) in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, is confident she can improve her chess ranking by adding her ELO rating points.

She is also hoping to bring pride and honor to her hometown and the country as well.

“I hope that I will finish with a positive score in this event,” said Calimbo, the pride of ‘Richessmasters’ (RCM), one of the most active chess associations in the south.

Aside from Calimbo, other notable players from the Philippines who will be competing in Malaysia are IM Ronald Bancod, FM Nelson Villanueva, FM Christopher Castellano, FM Robert Suelo Jr., NM Jose Aquino Jr., NM Ariel Potot, NM Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr., Mohamad Sacar, Kimuel Aaron Lorenzo, Paul John Lauron, and Elvis Longjas.

The tournament will be 9-Round Swiss System, applying a time control of 90 minutes plus 30 seconds increment.

The 5-day FIDE rated event, organized by Penang Chess Association headed by its president See Swee Sie, offers 2,500 Malaysian Ringgit to the champion.

