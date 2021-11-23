Iloilo battles guest team Penang in PCAP chess south division finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning second conference overall champion, the Iloilo Kisela Knights will face the Penang Blue Panthers of Malaysia in the southern division finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference online chess.

The battle royale will be played tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The Kisela Knights defeated the last remaining Cebu-based team, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors in two rounds last Saturday during the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Blue Panthers beat the Camarines Soaring Eagles in the other semifinal match.

If they emerge victorious, the Kisela Knights will cruise into the grand finals for the second straight conference.

However, they need to first get rid of the formidable Malaysian woodpushers composed of FIDE Master (FM) Wong Yinn Long, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Agnes Chong Kai Ni, International Master (IM) Ooi Zhi Yang, Looi Xin Hao, Keok Kai En, and National Master (NM) Evan Timothy Capel.

The Kisela Knights will rely on Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Antonio along with NM Cesar Mariano, NM John Michael Silviderio, WFM Cherry Ann Mejia, Karl Viktor Ochoa, Mark Jossel Mariano, and Fritz Bryan Porras.

In the northern division, the San Juan City Predators defeated inaugural conference champion Laguna Heroes in their semifinal showdown.

They will meet the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights in the northern division finals also set for tomorrow.

The northern and southern division finals matches will be live-streamed on the PCAP official Facebook page at 7 PM. /rcg

