Cebuana businesswomen steal the spotlight as SM Seaside City Cebu marks Women’s Month!

March is Women’s Month and SM Seaside City Cebu celebrates all the women in the world. Here are five of its bold, brave, and beautiful businesswomen who have built and nurtured their own homegrown businesses in the mall.

Rosario Lim’s passion for self-care

After all the frenzied schedules, it’s time to pamper yourself and your loved one and there’s nothing more rewarding than a relaxing trip to the salon. Salon de Rose located at the Third Level, Mountain Wing, will give you reasons to get glammed up. With every pampering experience, this salon uses the cleanest tools, and the world’s best brands molded to its service with a heart. The company’s founder, Rosario Lim, who is very passionate about beauty and good grooming, wanted a salon that would cater to her and other Cebuano women’s beauty needs at a time when looking for good quality salons in Cebu was like looking for a needle in a haystack. So, if you want to treat yourself and a special woman in your life, bring them to get pampered the best way possible.

Angelica Lim’s love for flowers

Flowers are one of the few gifts that can catch any lady’s attention because like them, flowers could always brighten anyone’s day as both are tough and delicate. To surprise the special someone in your life—whether they are celebrating a personal milestone or for no reason at all—a bouquet of flowers will definitely make them smile. SM Seaside’s Kalidades House of Flowers at the Upper Ground Level, Mountain Wing prides itself with providing utmost personable service and the highest quality of floral arrangements. The flower shop’s Proprietor Angeli Lim believes that expressing love through flowers helps articulate how one feels for another person, without even saying a word. And because flowers are considered the best presents all year round, Kalidades has developed bouquets, baskets, and other arrangements for different holidays and seasons. It has been spreading love since 2000, and through the years and after so many awards, it has become a household name—and a part of every happy, celebratory, and even sad life events—and it continues to be part of everyone’s life story, one floral arrangement at a time.

Jonah Cañedo Bautista’s fondness for dresses

Women love the dainty, delicate, and beautiful and everyone love to look good in any outfit of their choice. Apart from vanity reasons, we often dress to express…or impress. SM Seaside’s Saturday Dress, an RTW and made-to-order formal dress shop located at Second Level, Mountain Wing, offers assortment of bridal apparel, summer wear, dresses, tops, jumpsuits, lingerie, swimwear, accessories, and other collections, plus even coats for men. But contrary to its name, Saturday Dress is the brain child of Jonah Cañedo Bautista that provides an anthology of clothes that can be worn any day, not just on Saturdays. Celebrities such as Marian Rivera, Gladys Reyes, Neri Miranda, and Cebu-based Donna Cruz-Larrazabal, as well as lifestyle vloggers, and fashion-forward femmes love their eye candy collection.

Jane-Jane T. Ong’s affection for cakes

Should you have that slice? Surely, there’s always enough room for dessert, breads, cakes, pastries, and every sweet treat. And for these cravings, SM Seaside City Cebu has some of the most sought-after pastry places that will easily transport you and to sweet heaven.

Leona Cakes and Pastries, see them at the Lower Ground Level, Mountain Wing Atrium, is another Cebu homespun gourmet bakery loved for its delicious cakes, sticky buns, sugar croissants, the crisp and buttery Kouign-Amann (queen-a-mahn), durian pie, Belgian chocolate cookies, plus a lot more! The brand, which started out as a backyard business venture Jane-Jane T. Ong’s family back in 1999, has been known to produce tasty, quality, and affordable products. The start-up business quickly piqued the attention of the meticulous Cebuano consumers and today, Leona has become synonymous with quality pastries and great-tasting cakes.

Meyan Lim-Young’s love for milk tea

Bubble Tea Station located at the Upper Ground Level, Seaview Wing, will instantly transport you to another level of happiness, while bringing cheeky smile on your face with every sip of their milk tea drinks. Established in 2012, Meyan Lim-Young’s love for milk tea drinks prompted her to bring her own local homegrown brand in the Queen City of the South. Being one of those milk tea businesses in Cebu that blossomed during the first wave of milk teas in the Philippines, the Wintermelon special caught the attention of milk tea lovers because its not overly sweet but consistently silky with chewy boba pearls.

#AweSMWomen

Say hail to #KweenThings with SM’s Women’s Wednesday Sale and Women’s Wellness Sale this whole month of March! With the Women’s Wellness Sale, you will get exclusive sales, exhilarating deals from wellness salons, hair, and body treatments, to nail care, and spa essentials which your wife, partner, girlfriend, mom, aunt, sister, and all the women in your circle would surely love.

If you’re ‘cray-cray’ for a good buy, Women’s Wednesday Sale offers weekly special promos, freebies, and discounts on ladies’ wear, bags, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, kitchenware, linens, and so much more—happening all Wednesdays this March!

Score extra 10% off on items from select departments at The SM Store, with a minimum P3,000 single-receipt purchase with SMAC. SM believes that everyone, men and women alike, should hold hands together and give all the women in their lives a round of applause and treat them with a shopping spree and the pampering they deserve, and this month is the perfect time!

March on!

SM Seaside Cebu is cognizant of the fact that when you help well-thought-of Cebuana-owned businesses, you support women’s economic empowerment, gender equality, and overall economic growth—and discover some amazing products, while also adhering to the #supportlocal advocacy. Shops owned by women in your hometown create jobs and help address the employment inequality. And in a world where most thriving businesses are male dominated, spending some of your income in these fearless Filipinas’ businesses, you will realize that these businesses’ only vested interest, like any enterprise, is to offer products and services with a bespoke (and charming) approach. This is the reason why these courageous Cebuana businesswomen and their businesses deserve to hog the spotlight, every single day, not only this month of March.

