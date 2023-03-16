Ogie Diaz responds to accusations he ‘makes up lies’ about Liza Soberano: ‘Anong lies? Wala akong lies’

Ogie Diaz once again made clarifications on Liza Soberano’s statements about their former talent-manager relationship, and stressed that he never lied or made up stories against the actress.

In his vlog released on Wednesday, March 15, the comedian-talent manager first spoke about Soberano’s claim that she only initially got 30 percent from her talent fee, because Diaz’s commission was at 30 percent, his co-manager Tita Joni at 20 percent and Star Magic 10 percent.

Soberano, who said this during an earlier interview with Boy Abunda, noted that these eventually changed as her managers agreed to cuts, with Diaz getting 20 percent and her Tita Joni 15 percent.

Diaz dismissed this and said that Soberano was able to get 63 percent from her talent fee because he was only entitled to 20% commission, Star Magic 10 percent, and Tita Joni 7 percent, which Diaz said was the 10 percent of Soberano’s 70 percent. Diaz also pointed out that it was he who decided to reduce their fees and not her Tita Joni.

Diaz then talked about his supposed absence in Soberano’s tapings and photoshoots, explaining that he visited her, although not often, in her tapings. Diaz said he even flew to New York using his own money to accompany the actress in one of her projects.

Another issue that Diaz addressed was the claim he no longer received commission fees during the last two years of his contract with Soberano. He maintained he never said such a statement and confirmed he received a paycheck last month from Soberano’s endorsement.

“Wala ho akong sinabi na hindi na ako tumatanggap ng komisyon. Ang sinasabi ko po ay hindi na tumatanggap si Liza ng mga project dahil nga papunta na siya doon sa ibang direksyon,” he stated. “Naghihintay na lang siya na matapos ang kontrata.”

(I did not say that I was no longer getting commission [in the last two years of our contract]. What I said is that Liza no longer accepted projects because she was going in a different direction. She was just waiting for the contract to end.)

“‘Yun pang isa na I am making up lies. Anong lies? Wala akong lies,” he stressed. “Hindi tumagos sa puso ko [kasi] alam ko kung ano ‘yung sinasabi ko.” (Another [thing she said was that] I am making up lies. What lies? I said no lies. It did not affect me emotionally because I know what I said.)

Diaz then expressed the hope that Soberano will watch his videos for her to see firsthand that he is not saying things against her. He clarified that he is just responding to her statements because the public might interpret it as “admission” if he stays mum on the issue.

“Hindi ko siya siniraan. Hindi rin ako nagsabi na ungrateful ka, ang sinabi ko lang [ay] ‘wag tayong makakalimot,’” he said. “‘Yun ang pinapaalala ko, na ‘wag tayong magsusunog ng tulay so be grateful.”

(I did not speak ill of her. I also did not say that you’re ungrateful, what I said is that we should not forget [our past]. That’s what I am reminding her, to not burn bridges and be grateful.)

Diaz expresses willingness to talk to Soberano

During his vlog, Diaz recalled that the last time he exchanged messages with the actress was in January during his birthday. He further said that he sent Soberano a message when she wiped clean her social media pages, but that he received no reply.

Diaz then clarified that he only took matters publicly and spoke about it on his channel because he has been subjected to criticisms after Soberano released her “This Is Me” vlog.

“Hindi ako nag-iimbento. Hindi ako nagpo-produce ng lies. Hindi rin namin siya kinakawawa at hindi rin namin siya sinasabihan na walang utang na loob,” he emphasized. (I do not make up stories or produce lies. We are not tormenting her and we did not say that she’s ungrateful.)

Diaz admitted he was “triggered” to speak up when Soberano mentioned his kids during her interview with Abunda. He further said that he would never hurt his children and he hopes they will do the same, seemingly alluding to Soberano who he said he treats as his eldest child.

When asked if he was willing to talk to Soberano even after their public exchange of statements, Diaz answered, “Nanginginig pa ang lola mo na kausapin ka.” (I am trembling with eagerness to talk to you.)

“Ayoko naman tumawag sa kanya [kasi] baka hindi naman siya ready—’di ba sabi niya? Kung ready ka na, pwede mo na akong tawagan,” he told Soberano. “At hindi ko sinisira, anak, ang pangalan mo.” (I don’t want to call her because she might not be ready—she said so herself, right? Whenever you’re ready, you can call me. And I’m not tarnishing your name, my child.)

Diaz further addressed Soberano and wished her well in her endeavors.

“Sana lahat ng palabas namin dito nung mga nakaraan ay napapanood mo at kung paano namin siya i-deliver para mas maramdaman mo na sincere kami do’n sa sinasabi namin na mahal kita, na ako ay nagmamalasakit sa ‘yo,” he said.

(I hope you watch all our recent videos and see how we delivered them, so you would feel that [I am] sincere when I said I love you and that I care for you.)

“‘Wag mong kakalimutan na nandito lang naman ako. Open ang akin communication lines, anak,” he added. “Anak ko ‘yan kaya feeling ko ay lilipad pa ‘yan ng napakataas….Mahal kita, anak.”

(Do not forget that I’m just here. My communication lines are open for you, my child. [Liza] is my child and I feel that she will soar higher. I love you, my child.) /ra

