SWU Medical Center opens new facilities

Southwestern University Medical Center (SWUMed) closes the first quarter of 2023 with the opening and blessing of its new Doctors’ Clinics, Pharmacy, and Cardiology Unit last March 9, 2023. The event was attended by its key stakeholders led by Southwestern University PHINMA & PHINMA Education President, Dr. Chito Salazar; and EVP and COO of Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc., Mr. Rhais M. Gamboa.

It’s been a year since the hospital signed an agreement with Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc (MGHI). This collaborative partnership has set the hospital on its track towards its vision to be the region’s preferred general hospital that provides quality and affordable healthcare services.

SWUMed looks forward to welcoming more doctors and medical specialists after the opening of the Doctors’ Clinics which in turn would reach more communities. Having this initiative together with the purchase of additional machines and equipment are testament to the hospital’s efforts to serve their clients better, especially the underserved in the community.

Southwestern University Medical Center commits to continuously grow and expand, starting from its operations to having well-trained healthcare professionals. This 115-bed tertiary hospital further envisions to be internationally recognized in terms of clinical training and a strong support to Southwestern University PHINMA as its training hospital.

