SWU PHINMA College of Veterinary Medicine holds sixth Pet Power Revolution

Southwestern University PHINMA‘s Pet Power Revolution once again brought together pet professionals and pet lovers from the Cebuano community at SM City Cebu, last February 25, 2023.

In its 6th year, this event organized by the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) aims to educate pet owners through lectures, advocate animal welfare, highlight the other side of the veterinary profession and promote the protection of small pets and animals.

As the only private veterinary school in the Visayas and Mindanao, SWU PHINMA also wants to provide an avenue for students who aspire to become veterinarians and meet inspiring people in the field.













Started in 2018, this year’s Pet Power Revolution is geared towards the core of the CVM vision, which is to provide future vets in the city. These graduates are competent, compassionate, and the best small animal care practitioner in the city.

According to CVM Dean Dr. Rachel Po, “We at SWU Phinma are always committed to supporting our students and our learners to become the best that they can be. And how do we do this? We do this by providing our learners with opportunities inside and outside the classroom through on-the-job training and activities to expose them to industry-like settings.”

Every year, Pet Power Revolution picks topics related to pet ownership. This year’s topic is Basic Dog Training. Having well-balanced and well-trained pets is part of being a responsible pet owner, added Po.

Commanding Officer Primo Partosa Jr. and Sergeant Francis Evangelista of the Philippine Army discussed and demonstrated the basic dog training during the event.

During her welcoming address, Assistant Chief Operating Officer of SWU PHINMA Katrina Velasco expressed that, “We are very happy to have seen this event gain traction over the years, and we are excited to bring it back to life and face-to-face since the pandemic ended. The Pet Power Revolution is an important platform for the pet community to come together. Today, we are joined by many pet owners, animal welfare groups, future and current veterinarians, and more. Here, all of us bond over the joys of keeping and loving pets. We can also share the best practices for pet care, promote responsible pet ownership, and of course, allow students to see what a wonderful profession this field is.”

"We are also proud to announce the opening of South Paws, our very own veterinary hospital. This is our training facility for hands-on learning for our Vet Med students at the university," Velasco said.













Pet Power Revolution also highlighted games and surprises that fur parents and pet lovers enjoyed, along with free veterinary services and pet treats from CVM.

Visit the SWU PHINMA website at https://swu.phinma.edu.ph/ of the official Facebook page to learn more about the school’s veterinary medicine program and Pet Power Revolution.