Gentle Giants eye 10th win in PFL football

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The CFC Gentle Giants eye back-to-back victories in the Philippines Football League (PFL) when they take on the Maharlika Manila FC on Sunday, March 19, at the latter’s home turf in Mckinley Hill Football Stadium in Taguig City.

The No. 2-ranked Gentle Giants are fresh from a 2-1 victory against the Azkals Development Team of Stephan Schrock last March 11, 2023, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Newly-signed Japanese forward Rintaro Hama and Daniel Gadia tallied the winning goals for CFC.

The victory against the young Azkals squad cemented the Gentle Giants’ hold on the No.2 spot in the team standings. They now have nine wins, one defeat, and four draws for 31 points.

Kaya FC Iloilo still leads

Meanwhile, league-leader Kaya FC Iloilo has 13 wins and three losses for 39 points, and the Azkals are at No. 3 with a 6-5-3 (win-loss-draw) slate for 24 points.

On the other hand, Maharlika Manila FC is also eyeing its own back-to-back wins after they nipped Mendiola FC 1991, 1-0, last March 12, at the City of Imus Grandstand in Cavite.

It was Maharlika’s first win in 15 matches. It has 13 losses and a draw and remains at the bottom of the standings of the seven-club league.

This will be the Gentle Giants and Maharlika’s second meeting in the PFL. Their first meeting ended with CFC obliterating Maharlika, 5-1, at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite last September.

Match tip-off on Sunday is at 4:30 PM and will be streamed live on PFL’s YouTube and Facebook pages. /rcg

