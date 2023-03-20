Klea Pineda comes out as gay on 24th birthday: ‘I want to live my life fearlessly’

Klea Pineda rang in her 24th birthday in a courageous note as she came out as gay.

The Kapuso actress spoke about coming out as her “true authentic self” when she revealed that she’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, as seen on her personal Instagram page on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

“My 24th birthday is extra special since I finally mustered up the courage to come out to the world as my true authentic self. Masasabi ko na ito na ang pinakamatapang na desisyon na nagawa ko sa buong buhay ko (I would say that this is the bravest decision that I’ve ever made in my life). I want the world to know that I am a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” she wrote.

Pineda revealed that being true to her sexuality is a way of prioritizing things that “give joy and meaning” to her life, and is also a step to inspire others who are still struggling to come to terms with her sexuality.

“Alam ko mahirap at nakakatakot, but please know na walang mali sa atin at walang kulang sa atin kahit pa magpakatotoo tayo. Marami man ang manghusga, mas marami pa rin ang tatanggap at magmamahal sa’yo nang buong-buo. Just be the person that your younger self would be proud of,” she added.

(I know it’s hard and scary, but please know that there’s nothing wrong and lacking with us, even if we stay true to ourselves. A lot of people may judge who we are, but people who truly love us will accept us wholeheartedly. Just be the person that your younger self would be proud of.)

The StarStruck Ultimate Survivor noted that being gay wouldn’t stop her from “chasing after my dreams” since it is a step towards living “my life fearlessly.”

“My sexuality is just one aspect of my life and it won’t stop me from chasing after my dreams. I am still the same Klea that you loved and supported throughout the years. The only difference now is I can proudly say that I’m gay,” she said. “From now on, I want to live my life fearlessly. Sana samahan [niyo] ako sa paggawa ng sarili kong kwento na alam kong tunay na magpapasaya sa akin (I hope that you would join me in living a life that would make me truly happy.)”

“Let’s spread love and empowerment, everyone! And always remember, #LoveIsLove,” she further added.

Fellow celebrities Sanya Lopez, Ashley Ortega, Addy Raj, Winwyn Marquez, and Angel Guardian expressed their support for Pineda, as seen in the comments section of her post.

Raj said, “But you know what? That’s so cool! It doesn’t change a thing about how awesome you are. Thank you for trusting us with this important part of your life, and for being brave enough to come out. This will truly empower a lot of people, and I’m honored to be your friend.”

Ortega wrote, “Happy Birthday, Klea!! So brave!”

Hours after coming out on Instagram, the actress revealed that she has a “rainbow heart” on the March 19 episode of GMA-7’s 24 Oras Weekend. She also spoke about how being true to her sexuality means to her as a 24-year-old woman.

“May something inside of me na nafe-feel ko talaga na kailangan for me, ako naman. ‘Yung takot, nandiyan siya parati pero mas nangingibabaw ‘yung excitement,” she admitted. “For the longest time, parang nagbe-base ako sa mga tao kung sino talaga ako.”

(There’s something inside of me that I feel that I have to do for myself. The fear is always there, but the excitement overpowers it. For the longest time, my true self is based on what other people say about me.)

A visibly emotional Pineda added that being an out and proud lesbian is a way of staying true to herself, and how her sexuality wouldn’t affect her career as an actress.

“Parang ito ‘yung masasabi ko na sa akin, na ako ‘to. And I’m proud na ito ako. I have a rainbow heart pero mapapakita ko siya in a way na gusto ko. Kaya ko pa naman makipag-kissing scene sa lalaki, hindi ko nili-limit ang sarili ko when it comes to my work,” she said.

(For me, this is what it means to be truly me. I’m proud of who I am. I have a rainbow heart but I would show it in a way that I want. I can still do kissing scenes with men, I’m not going to limit myself when it comes to work.)

Pineda started her entertainment career as a contestant on the sixth season of the talent show “StarStruck,” where she eventually emerged as the Ultimate Female Survivor.

The actress then starred in several GMA shows including “Encantadia 2016,” “The One That Got Away,” “Magkaagaw,” and “AraBella.” EDV

