Father hacks son to death in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – A drinking session between father and son turned bloody after one of them was hacked to death in Mulanay town in Quezon province late Saturday night, March 18, 2023, police said Sunday, March 19.

Quezon police, in a report, said widower Carlito Abdula, 54, and his son, John Robert, 20, both farmers, were having a drinking session inside their house in Barangay (village) Latangan around 11:30 p.m.

But after having a drink too many, the bonding time led to a heated argument between the two that prompted the father to hack his son.

The victim sustained a fatal slash wound on the right part of his neck that caused his immediate death.

Police could not provide details about the altercation and are conducting further investigation.

The father was arrested and is facing criminal charges.

