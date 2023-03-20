New suspect in Degamo killing surrenders

MANILA, Philippines — A former soldier with direct participation in the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others have come forward, corroborating testimonies of other suspects, which Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday said there were circumstances leading to the possible involvement of Negros Oriental Congressman Arnolfo “Arni” Teves Jr.

Remulla said the suspect, one of the main players in the Degamo killing, issued a statement that corroborated the testimonies of the four other suspects.

Two of the four suspects, currently detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), have identified the congressman as involved in the killing.

When asked if the new suspect also mentioned Teves’ involvement, he said, “naming as a mastermind or [has] participation or role in the crime, there are circumstances which lead you to the conclusion that he was perhaps involved in the crime.”

“But we cannot give specifics yet,” Remulla told reporters.

The suspect surrendered Friday to members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), according to the AFP Chief of Staff Andres Centino.

He said the suspect was one of those identified by earlier arrested suspects.

With the information given by the new suspect, Remulla said they are looking at the involvement of eight more persons.

Earlier, Teves’ counsel, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said: “The killing has already been denounced strongly by Rep. Teves, who has denied involvement therein.

“We shall face any and all accusations consistent with the courses outlined in the legal system, confident that, in the end, our client will be exonerated,” he said.

