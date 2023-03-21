Summer just got better at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark

Summer is the best time to get a well-deserved break from the usual daily routine and JPark Island Resort and Waterpark is more than ready to host any getaway with family members, friends, and even colleagues.

The 5-star resort hotel on the island of Mactan has everything set in time for summer, which is fast approaching. From luxury staycation to fun activities under the sun, JPark Island can offer all this through BTS—Bleisure, Team Building, and Seacation!











BTS was officially launched by JPark Island last March 15, 2023. The luxury hotel invited the media and partners to experience what is in store for future guests.

When it comes to spending the summer holidays, nothing comes close to indulging in one of Cebu’s top destinations with unmatched hospitality and deluxe amenities. That is JPark Island Resort and Waterpark.

To cap the day-long activities and tour, an awarding ceremony of the Top 5 Corporate Accounts, Event Planners/Organizers, and Travel Agencies was held at the Triton Hall.







Check out more details about BTS below!

Bleisure

Bleisure is the perfect mix of business and leisure.

For every thirty (30) persons booked for at least a half-day meeting and with at least ten (10) paid rooms, JPark Island will extend thirty (30) coupons redeemable for different leisure activities in the resort.

Twenty (20) coupons are redeemable for fifteen (15) minutes each of go-kart or mini golf during guests’ stay, while ten (10) coupons are redeemable for thirty (30) minutes each of stand-up paddle, kayak, or water bike during guests’ stay.

Meeting participants are encouraged to bring their families during their stay in JPark; while conducting business meetings, their families can enjoy the resort’s leisure activities.

Team Building

Your teams are to the test, and we do the rest.

To avail of Jpark Island’s Team Building package, guests must have a minimum booking of ten (10) single or double occupancy rooms; room accommodation in a Deluxe Room with breakfast buffet; and half-day use of the venue with light snacks, lunch/dinner and four (4) indoor or outdoor team activities.

Catch the resort’s latest promos and deals on Facebook. For more information and booking confirmation, you may call at +63 32 494 5555 and +63 917 838 9479.

Guests may choose four (4) activities, including Hanging Maze, Walk the Plank, Minesweeper, Connecting Bridge, Build a Bridge, Spider Web, Human Wheel, Loop the Hoop, Cross the River, Mega Sack Race, Scavenger Hunt, Multi-Legged Race, Blind Man’s Relay, Filler Up, Tug of War, Raft Building, Catch the Dragon’s Tail, Water Basketball, Water Volleyball, Transfer Game, and Shape Me Up.

Seacation

Get rewarded for booking your family vacation with JPark Island.

Guests can get one (1) complimentary voucher for every fifteen (15) cumulative room nights booked. Bookings must be tagged under the company’s rate to qualify. Bookings using contracted rates, vouchers, lifestyle programs, and those booked via third-party agencies will not be eligible for the 15+1 program.

Moreover, the room type of the voucher concession will be based on most paid room bookings, and the voucher will be valid for one (1) year from the release date.

