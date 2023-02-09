Sweet Valentine’s surprises from Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu

All you need is LOVE this Valentine’s season!
Make your celebration more memorable with these sweet little surprises from Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu
- 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗮𝘁. Will open on February 10-11, February 14, and February 17-18 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Serves bar drinks by the beach.
- 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰𝘀. A romantic rendezvous by the beach. February 14, 2023, Tuesday. Php 8,000nett per couple.
- 𝗕𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲. Come as single, come as a couple. Date optional. Be your valentine and enjoy a dinner buffet at The Abalone on February 10-11 and February 17-18. Php 1,888nett per person.
- 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆. Book for the best suites this Valentine’s season. Get a bottle of house wine, access to the Pororo Park, or a praline overload at no extra cost.
For more information, you can call +63 32 494 5555, +63 917 838 9479 or visit https://www.jparkislandresort.com/