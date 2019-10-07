Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark celebrates a decade of progress 

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan, Cebu in Lapu-Lapu City recently celebrated ten years of evolution, growth and development of its existing and future goals not only for the province of Cebu but also in other parts of the country.

As the only 5-star island resort and waterpark in the country, Jpark wanted to dedicate the celebration to all its partners, supporters and the people behind the success and efforts everyone has given for the past decade.

PORORO PARK OPENING

Just in time for the anniversary, Jpark also launched the first and only Pororo-themed indoor park in the Philippines.

It has over 20 interactive games for children and families where they can meet Pororo and his friends or just have a bite or snack at the indoor park’s Loopy’s Cafe.

This was attended by the Seoul-based company and maker of Pororo’s character ICONIX Entertainment Chairman Mr. Jongil Choi and CEO Mr. Jinsik Choi together with Jpark Island Resorts & Waterparks Chairman Mr. Justin Uy and CEO Mr. Jason Uy.

THE TRITON BALL

Jpark held their grand “The Triton Ball” last September 20. With over 1,500 guests, the newly renovated bigger and better Triton Grand Ballroom was filled with laughter and happy moments.

One of the highlights of the event was the awarding for Jpark’s partners. Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also gave a message during the event where he showed his appreciation to Jpark and the resort’s contribution to the city.

Chairman Justin Uy said during his message that he is very thankful for the 10 remarkable years that Jpark has become the leading family resort brand not just in Cebu but in all asia. He was also very proud that it is the Philippines’ only 5-star resort that is 100% owned by a Filipino.

Eyeing on projects in Cordova and another area in Bohol aside from Panglao, he also shared that they want to accommodate more tourists each year. In the future, they are considering Siargao Island and Palawan.

Uy said that they will continue to explore the never ending possibilities.

In an interview with CDN, Uy emphasized that Jpark’s dream is to provide every family a place to bond and make memories.

“Before I retire, I want to build as many Jpark Hotels as possible,” he added.

Jpark’s goal is to make 250 rooms per year and this vision was realized when Jpark’s Building G also had its soft opening during the anniversary.

In his speech, Uy also thanked the employees and staff of the resort. “These success we share to many people who continue to serve from the heart, day in and day out, our employees, our extended family,” he said.

152 pioneer employees of Jpark who also celebrated 10 years with the company gave a special number during the ball.

The night would not be complete without the ceremonial toasting at the grand Triton Ball and performance from celebrity guests Gary Valenciano and Kiana Valenciano.

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu is located at M.L Quezon Highway, Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu, Philippines. For more information contact (632) 494 5000, visit www.jparkislandresort.com; email [email protected]. Check out facebook.com/jparkislandresort or follow @Jparkresort on Instagram and Twitter for updates.