LOOK: ‘Goin Bulilit’ alum Trina Legaspi gives birth to ‘Baby Hopia’

Former child actress Trina Legaspi has entered the world of motherhood after giving birth to her first child with non-showbiz husband Ryan Jarina.

Legaspi, who is best known as “Hopia” in the now-defunct series “Goin’ Bulilit,” revealed that she had already given birth to her baby girl Kaela after an eight-hour labor and an hour of “pushing” in an Instagram post on Monday, March 20.

She shared a glimpse of her baby by posting photos of herself with Jarina at the hospital, where they were spotted lovingly cradling their baby daughter.

“Last week at 5:09 pm, our lives changed forever! [Eight] hours of labor and [one] hour of pushing, thank you Lord for giving me the strength!! Welcome to the world, Baby Kaela,” she said in the caption.

Legaspi said that the hours of labor “were worth all the pain,” as she thanked the hospital for helping her deliver her daughter safely.

“Parang nag-slow-mo ‘nung narinig ko na iyak niya, sobrang surreal, ‘di ko mapigilan umiyak. You are worth all the pain our baby girl. Daddy and I love you so much,” she said. “As first time parents, totoo nga po ang sabi nila, 1 week na po kaming walang tulog ni @ryan_jarina.”

(Everything feels slow when I heard her cry. It was so surreal, I couldn’t stop myself from crying. You are worth all the pain our baby girl. Daddy and I love you so much. As first time parents, what everyone was saying turned out to be right. Ryan and I haven’t slept for a week.)

Fellow celebrities Elisse Joson, Kaori Oinuma, Michelle Vito, Kitkat, and Melai Cantiveros congratulated Legaspi on her recent milestone.

The celebrity mom, who wed Jarina in November 2021, announced that she’s expecting a baby girl via a Minnie Mouse-themed gender reveal party in January of this year.

During her “Goin’ Bulilit” stint, Legaspi shared the spotlight with former child actresses Julia Montes, Kathryn Bernardo, Miles Ocampo, and Ella Cruz, among others. She also has a YouTube channel where she vlogs about her daily life, which has over 141,000 subscribers, as of this writing.

