‘Goin’ Bulilit’ star Trina ‘Hopia’ Legaspi is now married

CEBU, Philippines — ‘Goin’ Bulilit’ star Trina “Hopia” Legaspi got married with her non-showbiz boyfriend Ryan Jarina on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

On her Instagram stories, the former young actress shared some snaps from her wedding ceremony.

Celebrity friends Liza Soberano, Michelle Vito, and Enzo Pineda attended the wedding and likewise posted some photos and videos from the wedding.

Soberano and Vito stood as among the bridesmaids of the couple.

“@trinalegaspi’s wedding yesterday was such a beautiful and unforgettable experience.

Thank you for trusting me to be your bridesmaid. It was my honor. To more memories with you!!! Congratulations to the Jarina’s,” Soberano wrote.

The 27-year-old former young actress announced her engagement with long-time boyfriend Jarina last November 28, 2020.

The couple has been together for seven years.

In 2016, Legaspi graduated with a degree in communication arts. She postponed her career in showbiz for a while to pursue her studies.

She is now under Star Magic management, with her screen name “Trina Legaspi”.

