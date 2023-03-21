Momoland’s Nancy McDonie unfollows James Reid, as old video of Nadine Lustre, Iza Calzado resurfaces

After James Reid set the internet ablaze with a seeming confirmation of his relationship with Issa Pressman, former Momoland member Nancy McDonie, who was once also linked to the actor, is no longer following him on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the K-pop artist, whose band dissolved only last February, unfollowed Reid. On the other hand, the “u & i” singer is still following the former Momoland member on the social media app, as of this writing.

Fans of the K-pop idol, however, appeared to have pointed out that Nancy McDonie have unfollowed a lot of people after signing with her new agency Aria Group earlier this month.

“Excuse me, matagal [nang] hindi finafollow ni Nancy si James since [nag-rebranding] siya. You always drag nancy’s name eh wala naman syang kinalaman sa Issa-James issue. FREE NANCY,” one @MerrieSquadPH said. (Excuse me, Nancy hasn’t been following James for quite some time since she rebranded. You always drag Nancy’s name even if she has nothing to do with the Issa-James issue. Free Nancy.)

"Excuse me, matagal [nang] hindi finafollow ni Nancy si James since [nag-rebranding] siya. You always drag nancy's name eh wala naman syang kinalaman sa Issa-James issue. FREE NANCY," one @MerrieSquadPH said. (Excuse me, Nancy hasn't been following James for quite some time since she rebranded. You always drag Nancy's name even if she has nothing to do with the Issa-James issue. Free Nancy.)

Another @KYLAxMMLD seemingly clarified McDonie’s social media activity as well.

The "Pinoy Big Brother" alum was previously rumored to be dating McDonie after photos of them being spotted together on multiple occasions circulated on social media — although they had yet to confirm the status of their relationship at that time.

The “Pinoy Big Brother” alum was previously rumored to be dating McDonie after photos of them being spotted together on multiple occasions circulated on social media — although they had yet to confirm the status of their relationship at that time.

Reid and McDonie were announced to headline the Antoinette Jadaone-helmed TV series “The Soulmate Project” in October 2019, but the former confirmed in a February 2021 interview that he won’t be doing the project anymore. The “Palm Dreams” singer, however, did not provide any explanation.

The actor-singer was previously in a relationship with Nadine Lustre, but rumors of Pressman’s supposed involvement persisted up to this time, especially when the two of them seemingly debuted their relationship in public during the Harry Styles concert in Bulacan earlier this week.

Previously, Lustre revealed in an interview with broadcast journalist Karen Davila that she and Reid decided to break up in November 2019, but it was only confirmed to the public in January 2020.

‘Wrong Iza’

Meanwhile, fans also unearthed an old video clip of Iza Calzado “apologizing” to Lustre after her name was erroneously dragged into the ex-couple’s breakup.

During a Facebook live interview with Tim Yap in April 2020, Calzado interjected that she wanted to first clear her name as the third party behind the “JaDine” breakup.

“Wait lang, Tim. Bago tayo magseryoso ha, may gusto lang [ako] i-address dito. Klaro ko lang ha? Let’s just get the elephant in the room just out of the way. Nadine, I’m sorry. I’m sorry for stealing James. Char,” the seasoned actress said in jest.

(Wait, Tim. Before we get serious, I just want to address something here. I want to clear something up. Let’s just get the elephant in the room out of the way. Nadine, I’m sorry. I’m sorry for stealing James. Kidding!)

Lustre appeared to have taken the joke in stride as she burst into laughter, saying “Wrong Issa, wrong Issa.” She immediately followed it up with “Let’s let that issue, well that shouldn’t even be an issue. That was so weird.”

Fans however could not let go just yet.

One Merl Mac quoted Lustre, saying,”#TIME, the ultimate truth teller,” while a certain Elizabeth Agdipa Baring noted that the “Deleter” star did not seem affected by their breakeup.

On the other hand, certain Rizz Azenun and Geri Sevilla Oh thought Lustre seemed to be alluding ay Pressman in saying “wrong Issa.”

