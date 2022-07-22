WATCH: Kpop idol Jay Park dances with James Reid 

CEBU, Philippines — Korean singer-rapper Jay Park got his groove on with James Reid, as they danced to his song ‘Need To Know’. 

The Kpop idol posted on Instagram a video of them dancing on Thursday, July 21, saying Reid is his ‘new homie’.

“Actor/artist/song writer/entreprenuer The young man is killin the game! Appreciate u brotha!” Jay Park wrote. 

Fans in the comment section were delighted to see the two stars in one frame, some of them even speculated about a new collaboration project. 

 

Meanwhile, Liza Soberano, who recently signed a contract under Reid’s label Careless Music, shared a group photo with Reid and Got7’s Bambam through an Instagram story.

Reid and Soberano, as seen in their IG stories, were together at The Black Label building, a record label and an associate company of YG Entertainment in South Korea. 

