Have James Reid and Issa Pressman gone Instagram official?

Did James Reid and Issa Pressman just confirm their relationship to the public? This speculation arose among netizens after the pair attended the recent Harry Styles concert and appeared to have shown themselves holding hands.

Reid and Pressman gave a glimpse of their moments from the concert through their respective Instagram posts, which were both uploaded late night on Thursday, March 16.

The artists were seen singing along to Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” capturing photos of each other while in the middle of the crowd, and taking a mirror selfie together, seemingly holding hands.

Reid described the event as a “magical night” while thanking the luxury brand from which he got his outfit. Pressman also donned an ensemble from the same fashion house as stated in her caption, alongside “luv” and Styles’ Instagram handle.

It can be recalled that in 2020, Pressman was accused of being the third party and allegedly the reason behind the split of Reid and his ex-girlfriend, actress Nadine Lustre. While all the parties involved, including Lustre, dismissed the allegations at the time, netizens brought up the issue once again after Reid and Pressman’s recent posts.

“‘Di ba merong balita dati na si Issa Pressman daw ang dahilan ng break up ni Jadine? Parang totoo ah,” one @sherrynedipity said via the comments section. (There was an issue before that Issa Pressman was the reason behind JaDine’s breakup, right? It seems like it’s true.)

“Time is the ultimate truth teller talaga! [Laughing out loud],” one @reginaaespiritu wrote.

“Nadine even defended the two of you before during the cheating allegations then this? So disappointing,” an Instagram user that goes by the handle @hallowrela commented.

“Kailangan pa pala ni Harry mag concert para magjowa reveal” one @tinreal10 stated. (So Harry even needed to hold a concert for [you two] to reveal that you are dating.)

“Bakit may pag-deny nang todo noon? [Please] lang,” user @katckijs said. (Why did you have to deny it before? Oh, please.)

Reid and Lustre confirmed their breakup in January 2020. The former couple said at the time that they had decided to focus on themselves and agreed that going their separate ways was best for them. /ra

