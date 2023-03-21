Bigger cash incentives proposed for winning Mandaue City athletes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Bigger cash incentives await Mandaue City athletes who will win in local and international competitions.

This is after the city council passed on the first reading on March 20, the proposed ordinance amending ordinance no.15-2020-1576 or “Strengthening the Mandaue City Sports Commission, its Secretariat, Defining its Power, Functions, and Responsibilities, and providing funds therefor”.

In the proposed amended ordinance, the cash incentives were increased and the categories were expanded.

From the current local and international competitions, it seeks to change into four categories, which are regional, national, Southeast Asian Games, and other international competitions, said SK Federation President Dallie Mae Cabatingan, chairperson of the committee on youth and sports development.

Here are the proposed cash incentives:

Regional Competitions

• Gold – P10,000

• Silver – P7,000

• Bronze – P5,000

(This is from the current P5,000, P4,000, and P3,000 range)

National Competitions

• Gold – P15,000

• Silver – P10,000

• Bronze – P7,000

Southeast Asian Games

•Gold – P100,000

•Silver – P75,000

• Bronze – P50,000

Other International Competitions

•Gold – P50,000

•Silver – P30,000

•Bronze – P20,000

Teams with more than five participants will receive twice the cash award for individual winners.

For coaches and trainers, if they train more than one qualified Mandauehanon athlete, they will receive incentives that will not exceed the incentive received by the highest qualified Mandaue City athlete.

Moreover, when an athlete or team earned more than one medal in the competition, the highest medal earned will be the basis for the claim of the incentives.

“Example for international competitions, kani nga category, niya sa lain event gold na sad ka, kung sa gymnastics, nag-gold ka board, nag-gold ka sa spring nag-gold na sad ka dili siya by (medal), ang highest ra nga medal nga nakuha nimo,” said Cabatingan.

Athletes are encouraged to register themselves with the Mandaue City Sports Commission to be able to receive the incentives.

“If dili ka endorsed sa sports commission as Mandaue athlete dili ka maka avail sa kani nga incentives. That’s why gipatas-an siya para pod ma encouarage sila to register sa Mandaue as Mandaue athletes,” Cabatingan added.

Cabatingan said that once the proposed amended ordinance will be passed, it will likely be implemented this year. /rcg

