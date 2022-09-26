Barangay Suba-Basbas receives cash incentive for being drug-cleared

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government has turned over the P50,000 cash incentive for being a drug-cleared barangay to Barangay Suba-Basbas on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The cash incentive serves as reward after the barangay was declared as drug-cleared barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee of Barangay Drug-Clearing Program on April 25, 2022.

The turnover ceremony was led by City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) executive director Garry Lao.

Also present during the distribution were councilors Efren Herrera and Joseph Pangatungan.

“[This is] financial aid to Barangay Suba-Basbas after being declared by the Regional Oversight Committee as barangay drug-cleared last April 25,” Lao said.

Aside from Barangay Suba-Basbas, the city also turned over a cash incentive to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas for its efforts in the anti-illegal drugs campaign in the region.

It can be recalled that the agency conducted two anti-drug operations on June 13 and 25, 2022, which resulted to the confiscation of suspected shabu worth P27.2 million and P102 million, respectively.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Soon-Ruiz wants P500K incentive for drug cleared barangays to be used for livelihood of drug warriors