MINI unveils new dealership in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—MINI Philippines continues to strengthen its presence in the country with the opening of MINI Cebu, the sole MINI dealership in Central Visayas.

Operated by AutoStudio Philippines Corporation (AutoStudio), the new dealership is located along Veterans Drive in Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The Cebu dealership is the fourth of MINI Philippines in the country. The other three are in Bonifacio Global City, Alabang, and Pampanga.

MINI Cebu is offering up to 10-percent discount on selected MINI lifestyle items and up to P100,000 discount on new MINI units from March 21 until March 31.

The MINI range available in these dealerships are the MINI 3-Door, MINI-5 Door, MINI Countryman, MINI Convertible, and MINI John Cooper Works.

MINI Cebu was officially launched on March 21, 2023. Gracing the launch event were Mr. Willy Tee Ten, president of MINI Philippines and of the Autohub Group; Mr. Alfonso Luzuriaga Jr, president of AutoStudio, and esteemed board members of AutoStudio – Mr. Gabriel Alonzo, Mr. Edmundo Samson, and Mr. Wilson Tan.

“The MINI Cebu showroom is a testament to the strong partnership between the Autohub Group of Companies and AutoStudio. MINI first established our pop-up store in Escario back in February 2021, and it is wonderful to have a permanent presence in Central Visayas to better cater to our customers in southern Philippines,” Tee Ten was quoted in a press release shared with the Cebu media.

Among the highlights of the new dealership is its showroom.

Measuring 419.57 sqm, the new showroom displays the MINI Cooper S 3-Door, a compact urban icon fit for the streets, and the MINI John Cooper Works 3-Door, which embodies the very essence of motor sport.

The showroom also boasts a JCW corner, an expansive lifestyle and lounge area for customers to enjoy, and bigger service facilities for clients.

“We are proud to launch the new and permanent home of MINI in Cebu. It is both an honour, and a great responsibility, to be the only MINI dealership in Central Visayas with full services. We will work hard to provide our valued MINI clients with the high- quality services they deserve and the signature go-kart driving fun they desire,” Luzuriaga said via a press release.

The new MINI Cebu showroom is open to the public from Monday to Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. It is also open on Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

MINI Cebu is offering up to 10-percent discount on selected MINI lifestyle items and up to P100,000 discount on new MINI units from March 21 until March 31.

MINI, whose vehicles are manufactured in Oxford, UK, is a brand of the BMW Group.

READ MORE:

MINI AutoStudio Cebu opens pop-up store in Escario