Lost child reunited with parents after riding jeep from Tisa to Pier 4

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent and Reporter | March 23,2023 - 05:42 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Liberian child found wandering around Pier 4 unaccompanied on Thursday, March 23 has been reunited with his parents.

Officials from Barangay Tejero took to social media to ask for the public’s help in locating the relatives of the boy who was turned over to them early Thursday morning by two concerned citizens.

Fortunately, an hour after the post was published, the boy’s parents arrived at the barangay hall to fetch him.

The boy was unharmed.

The identities of the parents and their son were not disclosed for their safety and security.

According to the posts on Barangay Tejero’s official Facebook page, while waiting for his parents to show up, barangay officials and local social workers took care of the child and asked for help from the police.

Initial reports showed that he wound up in Pier 4 after he apparently rode a public utility jeepney (PUJ), all by himself, from Brgy. Tisa.

On the other hand, barangay officials of Tejero thanked the public for their cooperation in making sure the boy got back with his parents safely. /rcg

