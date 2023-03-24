From boyfriend to ex to makeup artist

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A Bulacan-based makeup artist captured the hearts of social media users when he shared the moment he did his ex-girlfriend’s makeup on the latter’s wedding day last Feb. 11.

Erickson Pascual told CDN Digital that he remained good friends with his ex since they broke up 12 years ago.

“Actually, we’re good friends naman kasi medyo matagal na rin kaming nag-break; that’s high school days pa, year 2011. Kaya it’s okay naman [with] me to become her makeup artist,” he said.

(Actually, we’re good friends because it was a while since we broke up; that’s high school days, year 2011. So it’s okay [with] me to to become her makeup artist.)

Pascual added that he felt emotional seeing her ex-girlfriend walking down the aisle, knowing that he made her look more beautiful that day.

“Seeing her walk down the aisle, siyempre emotional [ako]. ‘Di naman maiiwasan ‘yon, then parang nag-flashback lahat when we were in high school,” he added.

(Seeing her walk down the aisle, of course, I got emotional. You cannot avoid that, then flashed back, the daus the flashback of when we were in high school.)

“I know na nasaktan ko siya before and alam kong hindi niya nakalimutan ‘yon kasi I was her first boyfriend […] I’m so happy [to see that she’s also happy during her wedding day],” Pascual went on to say.

Meanwhile, he is confident that telling his story may motivate people to learn from their experiences.

“If ever na may common experience like this, [know that] everything happens for a reason. Piliin nating maging masaya para sa iba at siyempre, piliin din natin ang sarili na sumaya,” he explained.

(If ever, you have a common experience like this [know that] everything happens for a reason. We’ll just choose to be happy for others and, of course, we choose ourselves to be happy.)

“I know [mahirap] sa iba na maging friends ang ex, lalo kapag ‘di maganda ung paghihiwalay niyo. Time will come at maghi-heal din lahat. Minsan lang tayo mabubuhay kaya piliin nating maging masaya at magpatawad,” he added.

(I know [it’s difficult] for others to be friends with their exes, especially if their parting is not good. Time will come and will heal all. We only live

