Girlfriend films boyfriend’s funny reaction to stranger sleeping on his shoulder

CEBU CITY, Philippines—“Ayaw kabalaka kay dili selosa imong uyab.”

(Don’t worry, your girlfriend is not the jealous type.)

That was the caption Moesha Castillo wrote in her viral TikTok video showing the reaction of her boyfriend when a female passenger fell asleep and leaned on his shoulder while they were on a mini bus last January 15, 2023.

The video was taken during the Sinulog festival in Cebu City.

As of writing, the video garnered over 178,000 views on the social media app.

Castillo told CDN that she was with her boyfriend, Arnold, and her sister on that day the footage was taken. They were supposed to ride a traditional jeepney after attending the 10 a.m. mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu but ended up taking the mini bus instead.

“Puro man puno ang 01K (Parkmall to Urgello) na jeep, ni decide mi mag Mambaling (mini bus) nalang mi since naa sad didto parents namo,” said Castillo.

(The 01K route was full so we decided to take the Mambaling route since our parents were there.)

It was in the minibus that the footage was shot.

Castillo said she did not know how long the stranger was leaning on her boyfriend’s shoulder since the bus was also quite full with some passengers standing and blocking her view of her boyfriend.

Fortunately, one passenger moved a little bit, showing a glimpse of her boyfriend, now with another woman leaning on his shoulder.

“Ni isbog gamay tong babae maong nakita nako iya reaction na ingun ato na, ako dayun gi tap akoa ate unya kay nag bitbit rako phone, na videohan nako siya dayun. Pag video nako, naglingi na siya nako,” said Castillo.

(The lady moved a little bit and it was then that I saw his reaction. I tapped my sister and then since I was carrying a phone, I took a video of him. When i took the video, he was already looking at me.)

Castillo told CDN that she felt her boyfriend was not afraid because she was watching but because he was not used to other people leaning on his shoulder.

“Pag naog namo’g bus, nag sige pagyud ko’g katawa. Unya nangutana ko ‘naunsa ka Tay?’ Ana siya ‘hadlok ko nanay’ with the same facial reaction,” Castillo shared.

(When we disembarked the bus, I was still laughing. Then I asked him, ‘What happened, Tay?’ He replied, ‘I was scared of nanay’ showing the same facial reaction.)

Castillo revealed that during the early stages of their relationship, she easily got jealous of her boyfriend. But she got tired as time passed by. She also assured that her boyfriend did not give her a reason to be jealous.

“Kanang pag sandig, normal naman na sa mga commuter. Ikapila na sad ko kasuway nasandigan. Basta lang siguro dili maglaway, okay raman siguro,” said Castillo.

(Leaning on another person’s shoulder is normal for commuters. It also happened to me several times too. As long as no saliva drips, I think it’s okay.)

She described Arnold as a “supportive” boyfriend.

“He is very humble, God-fearing, and family-oriented,” she said.

Castillo revealed that they recently celebrated their sixth anniversary.

