Beauty queens turn into a real-life Disney princesses

CEBU, Philippines— Miss Universe queens Celeste Cortesi, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, and Rabiya Mateo bring us into the magical world of fairy tales in a recent photoshoot directed and photographed by BJ Pascual.

The three stunning queens channeled their inner Disney princess in the photoshoot for BYS Cosmetics’ Disney campaign.

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi looked like a real-life Cinderella as she posed with the birds.

“A dream is a wish your heart makes” 👠 @celeste_cortesi as Cinderella,” celebrity fashion photographer Pascual captioned the photos.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City looked dazzling as she also played as Belle from Disney’s ‘Beauty and The Beast’.

“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere! I want it more than I can tell!” Pascual wrote.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, on the other hand, looked ethereal as she portrayed Ariel from Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’.

“Who says that my dreams have to stay my dreams?” 🧜‍♀️ @rabiyamateo as Ariel from The Little Mermaid,” Pascual wrote.

Pascual said that it was his first time shooting all three of them. He also described the photoshoot as “a dream come true.”

Pascual will release the full ‘Behind-The-Scenes’ vlog on Friday, May 20, 2022.

