CCTO issues traffic advisory for Ramadan Night Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) issued on Friday, March 24, 2023, a traffic advisory for the Ramadan Night Market that will open Friday night, March 24, 2023.

Colon street will be closed to public utility vehicles starting 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, to give way for the preparation of stalls.

The CCTO advised those PUVs from Colon St. to take a right turn to Osmeña Blvd. to their destination, while those from Junquera St. are advised to take a left turn to the University of the Visayas side and a left turn to D. Jakosalem St. or right turn going to City Hall.

Those from Junquera St. are advised to take a right turn to the Iconique Mall side and then to their destination.

The Cebu City government with the Office of the Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Communities (OMAIC) announced on Friday noon the return of the night market in Colon, which will feature the first-ever Ramadan Night Market in the city.

Maria Pino, head of the Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA) said the OMAIC has requested the Cebu City government the holding of a Ramadan Night Market in Colon not only for the Muslim entrepreneurs and businesses but for all the usual night market exhibitors in the city.

“We will empower all the sectors, especially kamong mga Muslim brothers nato nga kung atong tan-awon they are only minority diri sa atong syudad, but in the terms of panginabuhi, paninda, kanunay g’yod nga naa sila,” she told reporters.

The Ramadan Night Market will highlight the best of the Muslim culture during this Ramadan period.

It will start this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 24, 25, and 26, and will continue every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of April.

An area near Gaisano Main (across the University of the Visayas) will be designated solely for Halal food.

Meanwhile, Pino also reported that aside from the showcase of Muslim culture, the comeback of night market activity is expected to bring in more economic activity in the city.

Pino said the Night Market activities in Colon and in B. Rodriguez conducted last November 2022 until January 2023 generated a revenue of P1.137 million in arkabala (market tax) for the Cebu City government. /rcg

