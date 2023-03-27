LOOK: Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas say ‘I do’ in lavish garden ceremony

Ejay Falcon has tied the knot with the love of his life, “Starstruck” alum and former actress Jana Roxas, in a lavish garden ceremony on Saturday, March 25.

The couple exchanged vows with the presence of their families, loved ones, and friends at the Enderun Tent in McKinley Hill, Taguig City, less than a year after getting engaged during Roxas’ intimate birthday celebration.

Despite this, snaps of the occasion were shared by their guests and wedding suppliers on social media earlier this weekend, where celebrities such as Joseph Marco, Jake Cuenca, and “Starstruck” season three ultimate survivor Jackie Rice were included in the ceremony rites.

The actor-turned-Oriental Mindoro vice governor donned a sleek white and black tuxedo with a corsage by Francis Libiran, while Roxas went for a dramatic Mak Tumang wedding gown with cap sleeves, accentuated with flower patterns and sequins. The former actress’ kept her hair up, as she opted to have a pink-based look on her special day, as seen in Nice Print Photography’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto)

Makeup artist Mac Igarta also shared a closer look at Falcon’s no-makeup makeup look, baring that he’s “grateful” for being appointed as the latter’s personal makeup artist in his career and life milestones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Igarta (@mac_igarta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Igarta (@mac_igarta)

The couple’s wedding invitation was also shared by a Pasig City-based invitation printing service on their official Instagram page, which remained faithful to the garden theme.

According to the invite, Rice and Cuenca were appointed as the candle bearers, while Marco was chosen as one of the cord bearers. Meanwhile, actor Aljur Abrenica is chosen as one of the groomsmen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Print Divas (@printdivas)

Rice also shared a photo of herself while posing with Cuenca on her personal Instagram account. She also shared a glimpse of the “The Iron Heart” star and Marco who appeared to be in a conversation with a guest during the event.

One Jamila Paz, also uploaded snippets of the couple’s special day on her personal Instagram account, where the couple appeared to be exchanging their vows and sharing a kiss during the ceremony.

On the other hand, Nice Print also showed glimpses of Falcon and Roxas gazing at each other’s eyes as they exchanged their vows and shared their first dance. The photography studio also shared photos of the lavish reception held at a massive hall decorated with flowers.

Falcon and Roxas, who first met at a housewarming party in 2016, have been dating for six years prior to their engagement in August 2022. Before popping the question, the former thanked his partner for being supportive of his showbiz and political career.

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Ejay Falcon now engaged to Jana Roxas

Stars take part in Kadaugan sa Mactan