UAP-Sugbu survives do-or-die hoop finals battle, snares CABC championship title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP)-Sugbu Chapter-Max Bond hoisted the champion’s trophy of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Buildrite Cup 2023 after defeating Metro Cebu Flexicrete, 90-83, in their do-or-die championship match on Sunday, March 26, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Criz Matunog was named the “Most Valuable Player” of the tournament, backed by Buildrite Construction Chemicals, featuring Cebuano architects.

Matunog dropped 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals for UAP Sugbu Chapter-Max Bond. His teammate Chester Hinagdanan also scored 18 points with 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Also, Chad Go had 13 points for the champion team.

Metro Cebu Flexicrete’s Cinco

Michael Cinco scored 35 points, with 5 boards, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, while Ferdinand Tiro and Jason Cinco each scored 10 points in their losing efforts for Metro Cebu Flexicrete.

The championship match had nine lead changes and five deadlocks. UAP Sugbu led as much as 12 points, 55-43, in the second half.

They maintained a considerable lead throughout the game despite numerous comebacks from Metro Cebu Flexicrete.

Buzzer-beater shot for third

In the battle for third, Datu Lapu-Lapu/Sapal 2N1 narrowly beats Cebu Sinclair Paints, 91-89, from Justin Aspacio’s heroic buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Sinclair Paints was leading 89-88, with 1.9 seconds remaining, when Aspacio threw a hail mary from the three-point arc, which gave Datu Lapu-Lapu/Sapal 2N1 the third-place honors of the tournament.

Justin Aspacio finished with 15 points, while Lemuel Aspacio had 16, and Darren Morandante added 14.

Zach Go led the undermanned Cebu Sinclair Paints with 43 points, while Jonas Panerio added 19, and Jomar Watin with 14 points.

