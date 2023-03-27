Tatay Rudy’s, 2 other teams get 2nd wins in MPBA basketball tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tatay Rudy’s, Z & A/JD Customs Brokerage, and Yez Travel & Tours earned big victories in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Summer Cup by dispossing off their respective foes on Sunday evening, March 26, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium, Mandaue City.

Tatay Rudy’s narrowly edged Crocs, 73-70, to remain unbeaten in two games in the northwest division, while Yez Travel & Tours defeated TJAV,89-81, to also improve to a 2-0 (win-loss) record in the northeast division. Z&A/JD Customs Brokerage routed Spartacus, 110-83, to clinch their second win in three games in the northwest division.

Ariel Carumba led Tatay Rudy’s with his 20-point outing paired with 5 rebounds and 1 assist. His teammate Harley Rebutado added 12 points, 9 boards, 2 assists, and 1 steal, while Kevin Famoso chipped in 10 in beating Crocs.

Fritz Manatad had 21 points, while Joselito Dumangas tallied 17 as Crocs suffered their second straight loss in the northwest division.

On the other hand, Junwilmar Isok erupted for 26 points to lead Yez Travel & Tours, while teammates Jay Palco and Renren Arsenal scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Kendrick Aclover’s 31-point outing for TJAV was in vain with their loss.

Meanwhile, five players from Z & A/JD Customs Brokerage dropped double-digit points in their blowout win against Spartacus.

Wilmer Paloma led the scoring spree with 28 markers, while Ivan Martel had 21 points. Chester Ian Aboc added 18 points, while Jake Mates had 12, and Bryan Oliverio scored 11 points.

Chris Englis scored 28 points for Spartacus.

In last Saturday’s games, ARQ Builders and Tech Support kept their records clean by beating separate foes.

ARQ improved to a 3-0 (win-loss) by beating Mr. MRD, 92-84, while Tech Support earned its second straight via a 90-77 manhandling of Headway, 90-77.

Also, Marpon destroyed the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Mandaue, 101-55, for its second win in three games.

