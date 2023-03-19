Avantrac, CS4, Island Paints win opening games in architects, engineers hoops cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Avantrac, CS4, and Island Paints started their respective campaigns strong in the 6th Corporate Cup of the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club by beating their foes on Saturday evening, at the Aznar Coliseum in Southwestern University-Phinma.

Avantrac routed Fenestram 66-42, while CS4 narrowly beats Paragsa 59-55, and Island Paints edged RELLM 67-56 to have rousing start in the tournament.

Romy Faunillan was a rebound shy away from logging a double-double game for Avantrac. He scored 17 points, 9 boards, 1 assist, and 1 steal in their win. Also, Faunillan was the lone player from Avantrac to score double-digits.

Christopher John Gayutin had 18 points and 8 rebounds in Fenestram’s losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Kyle Esbra and Eric Pummer powered CS4 over Paragsa. Esbra had 13 points, while Pummer added 12.

Wesley James Viejo spoiled his 16-point game for Paragsa, so as Carlito Milagroso’s 10 points.

On the other hand, Dalyn Nuñez, Allan Gabrilles, and Jaylord Maisling led Island Paints with their own double-digit scoring.

Nuñez finished with 16 markers, while Gabrilles had 14, and Maisling with 10 points.

The losing squad’s Julio Nuera scored 13, while Leo Rendon and Junrey Anos both added 13 for RELLM, but their efforts were not enough to give their team the win.

