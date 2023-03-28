Teacher in Catmon to face raps over rape allegations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A teacher in Catmon town in northern Cebu is in hot waters.

This as enforcers in Catmon are set to file charges of rape against the 38-year-old teacher on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Police Capt. Teofilo Manlanat, Catmon Police Station chief, confirmed that they received complaints from a 15-year-old student, alleging that her teacher raped her inside their school last March 24.

CDN Digital will not disclose the identities of the suspect and victim pertaining to Section 5 of Republic Act 8505, or the Rape Victim Assistance and Protection Act of 1998, recognizing the right to privacy of both the offended and the accused parties.

Citing claims from the victim, Manlanat said the victim arrived at her school around 6:30 a.m. last March 24.

The victim told authorities that the teacher summoned her multiple times inside their classroom then instructed her to go with him inside the comfort room, where he allegedly locked the door and did the crime.

In the meantime, Manlanat said they are waiting the medical results of the victim before they will proceed in filing the appropriate charges against the suspect.

Catmon is a fourth class municipality located approximately 57 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

