Almost 13K PWDs in Cebu City to receive 1st quarter aid starting March 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 12,953 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Cebu City are set to receive the first tranche of their 2023 cash aid from the city government on Thursday, March 30.

Dr. Ester Concha, head of the City of Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), told CDN Digital on Tuesday, March 28, that a total of P38.859 million has been set aside for the purpose.

PWDs would each get a total of P3, 000 which will represent their P1,000 cash aid for January, February, and March.

The cash assistance will be distributed in the barangays, Concha said.

Distribution will be made for seven days or until April 7, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Eligible PWDs are advised to present the original copy of their PWD ID when claiming their financial assistance.

“Pare-pareha ra (og pamaagi) sa atong seniors. But dili na ni siya daghan kaayo kay almost 13,000 ikompara sa 90,000 (ka senior citizens). So, kadiyot ra g’yod kaayo ni siya. I think in two days time, we will be done,” Concha told CDN Digital.

(The procedure that we adopted during the distribution of cash aid to senior citizens will also be adopted during the distribution of PWD assistance. But we only have 13,000 PWDs as compared to the 90, 000 senior citizens. We expect the entire process to be complete in just two days.)

“Ang katong able should be present at the barangay gym, kadtong gi-distribute tan nato sa senior citizens, kay di man ta pwede adto sa school kay school days man. Ang katong bed ridden, ihatod (ang financial assistance), if not on March 30, maybe on March 31 mahatod na siya and coordinate lang any barangay official nga bed ridden sila,” she added.

(Those who are able can visit their barangay gym, just like what we did during the distribution of senior citizens’ aid because we cannot use the school due to ongoing classes. For those who are bedridden, their cash aid will be sent to their homes on March 30 or maybe March 31, you just have to coordinate with your barangay officials.)

