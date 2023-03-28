All ports in Cebu will be under heightened alert for Holy Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) will activate its “Oplan Byaheng Ayos” for the Holy Week and Summer 2023.

The CPA, in a statement, announced that it will place all ports in Cebu under heightened alert to step up all security and safety measures in response to the directive issued by the Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

The said heightened alert status will be from April 2 until April 10 to ensure the health, safety, security, and comfort of passengers travelling during the observance of the Holy Week.

“Earlier this week, the CPA through the Port Security, Safety and Environmental Management Department (PSSEMD) has finalized all preparations for the anticipated surge of passengers in coordination with all Cebu port management officers, maritime and enforcement partners from Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Navy, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) Waterfront Police Station, Mabolo Police Station and Regional Maritime Unit and other agency partners and port stakeholders,” the CPA said.

More travelers

Starting April 2, the CPA will deploy additional Port Police Officers in ports with high passenger traffic to enforce port safety and security protocols.

The PDEA will also conduct random inspection and K9 sweeping as part of the intensified campaign to interdict drug couriers passing through seaports, while the PCG will also deploy Bomb Sniffing Dogs in port areas and Passenger Terminal Buildings.

Based on their records, the CPA recorded a total of 345,445 passengers during the same period last year.

“For this year, CPA is expecting to double the number of passengers given the ‘zero COVID’ restrictions and the long weekend,” the CPA added.

CPA earlier announced that wearing of face mask inside Port Passenger Terminals operated by CPA is now optional following the issuance of CPA Memorandum Circular 03 s. 2023 dated 20 March 2023.

The decision to make the wearing of face mask in ports optional is also in accordance with the Executive Order No. 7 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. which allowed the voluntary use of face mask in indoor and outdoor settings.

However, the CPA encourages the continued wearing of face masks for the elderly, individuals with comorbidities, immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, unvaccinated individuals, and symptomatic individuals.

Moreover, only passengers with boat tickets and valid Identification Cards (IDs) will be allowed entry into the port at least two hours from the scheduled departure time.

The CPA will strictly impose the “No ticket, No ID, No Entry Policy”.

“The public is also reminded not to avail of any illegal ticket scouting by unauthorized persons and to book their tickets in advance to avoid heavy queuing outside the port area where most ticketing outlets are located,” the CPA said.

Likewise, First Aid Stations and Malasakit Help Desks will be activated to provide passenger assistance and support for a wide range of travel needs.

The CPA said passengers can lodge their concerns, complaints and reports to CPA Police Operations Center thru the following hotline numbers: 09178220471 09178158680 or via CPA Official Facebook Page @cebuportauthorityofficial.

