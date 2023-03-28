Convenience guaranteed: 4 great tips to help Visayan Electric Company customers save time and effort

In a fast-paced world like ours, there are two things that consumers highly value when availing of any product or service: convenience and time efficiency.

With the help of technology, both can be enjoyed by Visayan Electric Company consumers whenever they need to accomplish their monthly dues or raise inquiries about their electric connection. Formerly known as VECO, the country’s second-largest electric utility has been powering Metro Cebu with a dedication to providing hassle-free customer service for over 100 years.

If you are a Visayan Electric Company customer, check out these 4 time-saving tips that you should know for fast and convenient transactions every time.

Get your monthly electric bill via text

There’s no need to wait for your electric bill to arrive through the mail—because Visayan Electric Company lets you enroll in an SMS-based digital billing service called eBillTxt. By signing up for this service, you can conveniently check your outstanding balance and due date or download a PDF copy of your bill through your phone.

If you want to enroll your account in Visayan Electric Company’s digital billing service, all you have to do is head to tinyurl.com/SubscribeToEbillTxtNow, submit a request through email via [email protected], or scan the QR code below:

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about VECO’s eBillTxt

Track your consumption through an app

For more tech-savvy consumers, Visayan Electric Company also offers e-billing and other helpful services through a mobile application called MobileAP. Along with viewing your electric bill, this app also lets you easily access your monthly invoice and payment history in case you need to track your finances.

With just a few clicks, you can also see how much electricity you’ve consumed over the past 12 months through a consumption chart from MobileAP. This chart lists how many kilowatts you’ve used alongside their equivalent monetary value, which makes it easier to compare or verify your bills.

After registering for a MobileAP account, you need to validate it by entering any of the last 3 payment amounts you’ve made within the last 12 months or any of your last 3 kWh consumption at Visayan Electric Company. Download the MobileAP now at the Apple App store and Google Play Store.

READ MORE: MobileAP 101: A handy guide to using Visayan Electric Company’s e-billing app

Receive answers to inquiries with a chatbot

Got questions about your household’s power consumption? Or do you want to check your billing amount for the month? No matter your concern or inquiry, a chatbot from Visayan Electric Company is here to assist you digitally!

The utility company recently launched its chatbot called AL to assist you 24/7, which means you can expect prompt responses to your queries whenever you need them. Currently, AL is still in a learning phase and covers billing inquiries and Visayan Electric Company FAQs.

Pay your bills through digital channels

Visayan Electric Company has several authorized collection banks and partners that let you pay your electric bills online, so you won’t need to line up and wait at payment centers to process your monthly dues anymore.

This includes online banking with Metrobank, BancNet, Unionbank, BPI, BDO, and Citibank. You can also arrange an automatic debit or credit payment via Unionbank and Citibank for your Visayan Electric Company bills.

If you prefer transacting through digital wallets and other similar online portals, you can use GCash, PayMaya, Coins.ph, Lazada, Grab, or the Cliqq mobile app to pay your electric bill instead. Simply log in to your app or account and find Visayan Electric Company for a convenient bills payment experience.

READ MORE: How to skip the hassle (and long lines) when paying your VECO bill

With these four services, Visayan Electric Company proves a pleasant and convenient experience for customers like you is their top priority. Maximize each helpful digital channel from Visayan Electric now to enjoy a smooth process from billing to payment for your monthly electric bill.