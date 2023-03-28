Lapu-Lapu Expressway: Tunnel eyed from Brgy. Basak to airport

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Instead of utilizing existing roads, the proponent of the Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX) is considering constructing a tunnel from Barangay Basak all the way to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

This plan was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan. He said this was eyed to expedite the completion of the skyway project.

The project, Chan said, is expected to start in September this year. The project will cost P24.8 billion under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme.

The city government will not spend a single penny on the project.

Chan said that the skyway will be constructed from Barangay Babag to Cebu Light Industrial Park in Barangay Basak.

From there, Chan said that the proponent is considering constructing a tunnel from Barangay Basak to the airport to expedite the completion of the project.

“Kung mag gamit sila ug tunnel, gamay nalang barangay (maapektuhan). Must be two barangays will be affected, Babag and Basak, mag-tunnel nalang sila all the way to airport,” Chan said.

The tunnel will pass from MEPZ II in Barangay Basak, a golf course, then exit at the airport.

In the original plan, the skyway project will pass through Barangay Babag, Cebu Light Industrial Park in Barangay Basak, Aviation Road, Carmelite Foundation School, Barangay Ibo, and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) access road.

“Taas-taas man gud. Imagine, mag-agi pa ka ug airport road sa aviation, unya moliko ka padung sa Ibo, then adto napod ka sa airport road padung na sa airport sa may Petron. Medyo taas-taas gyud,” Chan added.

Chan hopes that the project will be implemented at the soonest possible time since this will help decongest traffic in the city, especially for those going to the airport.

The project also complements the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) that connects Cebu City to Cordova town, a neighboring town of Lapu-Lapu City.

