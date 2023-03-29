Converge Champions Women Empowerment

Led by its Co-Founder and President Maria Grace Uy, leading Philippine fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has taken strides to uplift women not just within the organization but also in the communities the company serves.

As part of its National Women’s Month activities, Converge recently visited its partner social enterprise, KREations Upcycle Furniture Manufacturing, in Angono, Rizal where a group of women repurpose the company’s old marketing materials, such as tarpaulins, and turn them into reusable bags and other materials.

The partnership creates jobs for women in the local community who would not have the chance to be formally employed. Before these women joined KREations – which was founded by advocate Akrisah Helig – they were housewives, household workers, or part-time manicuristas in their villages.





Converge strives to pursue greener practices across its operations in line with its sustainability commitment, aiming to eliminate its landfill waste output by 2030. By upcycling its discarded tarpaulins and flyers, Converge is reducing its waste while also helping create a reusable and beneficial product.

“I am happy to see that our partnership with KREations blossomed into a longer-term initiative. Apart from helping us achieve our sustainability goals, we are also happy to see that our company is helping empower women in communities by providing them a means of livelihood and employment. This multiplier effect is precisely what we need to help our country move forward faster,” shared Converge President and Co-Founder Maria Grace Y. Uy.

“Para po sa akin, napakalaking bagay ng KREations dahil nasusuportahan ko ang aking pamilya at ang kapatid ko na senior na nag-iisa na sa buhay. Single pa s’ya at PDW din s’ya. Nasusuportahan ko rin ang pamangkin kong nag-aaral kapag kinukulang sa gamit, pangbaon niya,” shared KREations sewer Nelia Trinidad.

Converge not only looks at partners for women empowerment but it is also deeply embedded in the operations of the company.

The future is female

Converge is a company where women can capably and meaningfully progress in their position – this is also the message that Ms. Uy is sending with the recent launch of the MentorSHE Project in Converge, a woman-to-woman mentorship training initiative.

With the aim to provide a stronger voice for women within Converge, key women executives gathered for an initial discussion session last March 23. This kicks-off the program that will provide mentoring sessions for the women leaders in the company. While the program is still in its early stages, the initiative is seen to boost the opportunities of women in Converge to move forward in their careers.

“At the end of the day, the goal of the program is to empower women at Converge and develop more involved women leaders for the future. We want to criss-cross between departments and not just the one-downs of the leaders or those within their teams. We need to deepen our bench, and we are starting to plant the seeds now,” said Ms. Uy during the launch activity.

Aside from the kick-off of the Converge MentorSHE program, the company also held several activities to promote women’s welfare during the National Women’s Month. A Woman Month’s Fair was held in the office premises, inviting as many as 20 vendors and enterprises to participate in a 3-day bazaar. Part of the fair is the staging of a workshop and forum discussion dedicated to women. These include a talk on reproductive health care, image enhancement forum, and a make-up and cosmetic seminar. The company also advocated for Purple Wednesdays, where employees were encouraged to wear purple outfits every Wednesday for the entire month of March.

Converge ended the month with a Women’s Month Job Caravan where the company will welcome job-seekers both male and female and get a chance to be hired within the day.

With these initiatives, Converge hopes to see more gender parity within the organization. At present, female employees comprise about 39% of the total Converge workforce.