Boy with leukemia calls for urgent help

A four-year-old boy from Brgy. Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu is earnestly calling for urgent financial help as he fights the “Big C” through chemotherapy.

Bryle Comendador was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on September 2022. Three months before his diagnosis, he experienced recurring fever, unusual paleness, and body weakness. The lymph nodes in his neck, armpits, and groin were swollen too. His parents were alarmed by these symptoms, so they brought him to a clinic in their hometown for check-up. A complete blood count was done and the results showed blood counts not in the normal range. Because of that, they were referred to seek specialized care in Cebu City. Bone marrow aspiration was then performed and the result indicated that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its deleterious effects to the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Bryle’s journey against cancer began when his first chemotherapy was administered following his diagnosis. In order to completely eradicate the cancer cells in his body, his attending physician prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for three years. At present, he is going through the induction phase which is the first part of his treatment. His chemotherapy sessions including his regular laboratory workups, medical procedures, chemotherapeutic drugs, and maintenance medications come at an incredibly high cost.

As described by his mother, Bryle is a friendly and sweet boy. He loves to play with his toy cars too. As the second of the four siblings, his family loves and treasures him immensely. When asked about her wish for Bryle, his mother said, “I wish that he will achieve complete healing from this dreaded disease. I also pray that generous people will help us in supporting his treatment because our finances could not keep up with the sky-high expenses.” Bryle’s father is a “balut” vendor and earns at least P300-400 every day. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of the family. The meager income of Bryle’s father is truly very insufficient to make ends meet for their growing family. Adding to their financial inadequacy is Bryle’s lengthy and costly treatment. His chemotherapy had really caused tremendous burden to them. Now, they are in dire need of help. Thus, in order to save Bryle’s life and sustain his continuing treatment, his parents are heartily asking for financial assistance from kind individuals who are willing to give and share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

