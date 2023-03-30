Adultery raps lodged vs 2 cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Complaints of adultery were filed against the two cops who were caught checking in a motel in Talibon in Bohol.

The Talibon Police Station confirmed to CDN Digital that the husband of the female cop proceeded to file adultery charges against his wife and his paramour on Wednesday, March 29.

Police Staff Sergeant Roy Benjie Garcia also said the provincial prosecutor in Bohol recommended a bail of P36,000.

In the meantime, the two police officers are still detained at Talibon Police Station as their relatives continue to work in posting their bail, Garcia added.

Enforcers in Talibon Police Station arrested the two cops last Tuesday, March 28 after the husband of the 28-year-old female cop, who is also a police officer, sought their help.

The husband told police that he had already suspected his wife’s infidelity, and decided to ask for their assistance when he followed her toward a motel in Brgy. Poblacion last Tuesday morning. There, they caught her with her 37-year-old paramour.

The accused happened to be police officers assigned at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) in Cebu City while the complainant, the husband, is stationed at the Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO). /rcg

