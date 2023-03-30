Caught in the act: 2 face adultery raps in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man will be facing charges of adultery after the woman’s husband caught them checking in at a lodging house in Talisay City last Wednesday evening, March 29, 2023.

The Talisay City Police Station confirmed that two individuals accused of committing adultery have been turned over to their custody on Thursday dawn, March 30. Their identities are withheld pending the filing of charges.

According to Article 333 of the Revised Penal Code, adultery is committed by any married woman, who shall have sexual intercourse with a man not her husband, and by the man who has carnal knowledge of her, knowing her to be married, even if the marriage be subsequently declared void.

According to the Revised Penal Code, the penalty for those found guilty of adultery is prision correcional.

Meanwhile, the Talisay City Police Station in their investigation said that the woman’s husband saw her with the man going to a lodging house in neighboring Brgy. Biasong around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The husband, accompanied by two other men, discreetly followed his wife and her alleged lover to the establishment.

Upon reaching the property, the husband sought the assistance of the establishment’s management to gain access to the room where his wife and her paramour reportedly checked in.

The three men then caught the two naked inside the room.

Through the virtue of citizens’ arrest, both the woman and man were brought to the Talisay City Police Station, where they are currently under custody, pending the filing of cases against them.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

2 police officers nabbed for alleged adultery

Village chief in Borbon town accused of ‘adultery’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP