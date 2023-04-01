Danao town in Bohol province offers new adventure to thrill seekers: Its hamster wheel

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Thrill seekers may want to try this.

A hamster wheel that is suspended 200 feet above ground could be found at the Danao Adventure Park in the municipality of Danao in Bohol province.

Its rider pedals the hamster wheel to traverse a 235 meter long cable until he/she reaches the other side and then come back.

Town officials led by Mayor Jose Cepedoza led the blessing of facilities at the town’s adventure park, including its hamster wheel, on March 27.

“The event was indeed memorable and has paved another way for the Municipality of Danao, Bohol to be in the spotlight once again,” the municipal government said in a social media post.

But the municipal government has yet to announce the formal start of the operation of its Adventure Park and hamster wheel.

Last March 22, town officials led by Vice Mayor Albert Vitor also had their share of excitement as they tried the hamster wheel.

“One must conquer the fear of height as you pedal for motion traversing the destination of 235 meters long and 200 feet high above ground!,” the municipal government said.

“This next attraction reflects the reality of life. If one is coward enough to pedal through life’s challenges, then one will not be able to get to the destination s/he is aiming for,” it added.

But the hamster wheel, is just one of the many attractions at the Danao Adventure Park. There is also a zipbike that guests can also enjoy riding.

In addition to these, the adventure park also has rooms and cottages for day and night use.

/dbs