CDN Digital bags two awards in 10th GMEA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — CDN Digital won two of the 14 journalism awards that were given in the 10th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA).

Multimedia Reporter Morexette Erram won the Explanatory/Investigative Story of the Year for her two-part special report on how alleged scammers have been preying on small tourism industry players.

READ: PART 1: What are overpayment scams and how do scammers prey on small tourism players?

READ: PART 2: Travel and tourism in a post-pandemic era: The sunny and dark side

Social Media Specialist Vhenna Marie Mantilla bagged #KwentoNgTagumpay: Uplifting Lives Through Digital Technology category (Individual) award.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Alberto Ligaray, 24, Hospitality Management graduate

The awards night was held in a hotel in Cebu City on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Erram bested two other finalists in the Investigative Story of the Year Category, which honors excellence in investigative reporting published in an online site or print. The story translates resourceful and purposeful reporting on various relevant issues exposing even uncomfortable truths for the benefit of the common good.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She received a plaque and a cash prize of P35,000.

Mantilla, for her part, was chosen for writing a story which showcased how innovation has uplifted lives and helped communities overcome challenges.

Her entry bested four other entries coming from different news outlets in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Mantilla also received a plaque and a cash prize of P35, 000.

The 14 categories in the 10th Globe Media Excellence Awards or [email protected] are anchored on three Globe sustainability pillars: Digital Nation, Care for People, and Care for the Environment.

This year’s theme #OneDigitalNation, celebrates innovations that uplift lives with compassion, care, and kindness reflecting Globe’s commitment to using technology for the betterment of society.

READ MORE:

CDN Digital receives 4 nominations for 10th GMEA

CDN Digital wins big in 9th GMEA

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP