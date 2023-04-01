Police arrest suspect in DLSU-Dasmariñas student slay case

MANILA, Philippines — Police apprehended on Saturday morning the suspect in the killing of a female student in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, according to the Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO).

Last March 28, Queen Daguinsin was found dead in her dormitory.

Police identified the suspect as Angelito Erlano and a P1,100,000 reward was posted for information about his whereabouts.

“PCol. Christopher F. Olazo, Provincial Director, Cavite PPO announces the arrest of the suspect in a robbery incident with a homicide case in [Barangay. Sta Fe], Dasmariñas City, Cavite on March 28, 2023,” said the police in a statement.

According to the PPO, an informant said that Erlano was hiding in his friend’s house. He was caught during a follow-up operation in Barangay Victoria Reyes.

“During the arrest, the suspect managed to attack the responding officer with an improvised pointed weapon, a screwdriver. However, the apprehending officer was able to prevent the attack, resulting in the successful [arrest] of the suspect. At around 11:50 a.m., the suspect was brought to the Dasmariñas [City Police Station],” said the PPO.

Erlano will be charged with robbery with homicide, as well as direct assault upon a person in authority.

“We condemn this heinous crime and we will ensure that the perpetrator will be put behind bars and be punished for the crime he committed. We also thank the public for the cooperation they made with the authorities and for the information that has provided for the arrest of the suspect,” said Philippine National Police Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

