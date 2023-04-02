Pagasa: Fair Sunday weather with isolated rain showers in some areas

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather will prevail in many parts pf the country while cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in several areas on Sunday due to the easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Pinaka apektado ng mga pag ulan dulot ng easterlies [sa Luzon] ang lalawigan ng Palawan, asahan ang bahagyang maulap o mostly cloudy skies na sasamahan ng kalat kalat na ulan at thunderstorms,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

(The province of Palawan will be most affected by rain due to the easterlies in Luzon, expect partly cloudy or mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.)

“Sa natitirang bahagi ng Luzon asahan pa rin ang generally fair weather conditions lalo na sa umaga at tanghali,” he added.

(The rest of Luzon can expect generally fair weather conditions especially in the morning and noon time.)

Estareja also warned of hot and humid conditions in Metro Manila — where the temperature may rise up to 34 degrees Celsius — as well as Central Luzon, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley and Bicol region.

Visayas and Mindanao

The easterlies will also trigger rain in Eastern Visayas, the southern portion of Central Visayas, and the entire Mindanao.

“Mas malalakas po ‘yung mga pagulan pagsapit ng hapon hanggang sa gabi lalo na sa central portions ng Mindanao,” said Estareja.

(The rains will be stronger in the afternoon until the evening, especially in the central portion of Mindanao.)

The rest of Visayas, on the other hand, will experience generally fair weather.

LPA-free; no gale warning

Pagasa added that no weather disturbance is expected to enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility.

No gale warning is likewise in effect over any of the country’s seaboards.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Sunday

Metro Manila: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 21 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

