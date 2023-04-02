F1: Charles Leclerc crashes out of Australia Grand Prix on first corner
MELBOURNE – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired on the first lap of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after qualifying seventh.
Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll made contact on turn 1 of the Albert Park course, with race officials determining no further action would be required.
“That’s it, Lance touched my rear right wheel,” said Leclerc on the team radio.
Leclerc won last year’s race at the Melbourne circuit.
RELATED STORIES
Ferrari unveils sleek new car with ambitions to end world title drought
Frustrated Charles Leclerc fails to fire Ferrari into F1 contention
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.