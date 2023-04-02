F1: Charles Leclerc crashes out of Australia Grand Prix on first corner

MELBOURNE – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired on the first lap of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after qualifying seventh.

Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll made contact on turn 1 of the Albert Park course, with race officials determining no further action would be required.

“That’s it, Lance touched my rear right wheel,” said Leclerc on the team radio.

Leclerc won last year’s race at the Melbourne circuit.

