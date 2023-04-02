F1: Charles Leclerc crashes out of Australia Grand Prix on first corner

By: Reuters April 02,2023 - 04:13 PM
Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc jumps out of the car after a crash during the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on April 2, 2023.

Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc jumps out of the car after a crash during the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Paul CROCK / AFP)

MELBOURNE – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired on the first lap of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after qualifying seventh.

Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll made contact on turn 1 of the Albert Park course, with race officials determining no further action would be required.

“That’s it, Lance touched my rear right wheel,” said Leclerc on the team radio.

Leclerc won last year’s race at the Melbourne circuit.

RELATED STORIES

Ferrari unveils sleek new car with ambitions to end world title drought

Frustrated Charles Leclerc fails to fire Ferrari into F1 contention

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Ferrari
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.